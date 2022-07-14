Will Katheryn Winnick be in House of the Dragon?

One month after the arrival of House of the Dragonmany details remain to be known about what to expect from the first spin-off of Game of Thrones to be seen on the small screen, after the end of the original series that they commanded DB Weiss and David Benioff. There were several attempts to produce other fictions from the material written by George R.R. Martinand we even had a story starring Naomi Watts that shot a pilot and was cancelled.

On August 21st (in little more than a month), it will reach HBO and HBOMax the first spin-off of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon It will be a prequel to the original fiction that will be set 200 years before the events seen and will show how the battle of House Targaryensin which Aegon II confronted his half sister Rhaenyra to see who stayed with the iron throne that no longer occupied Viserys I.

As is known, if something characterizes the targaryens It’s the color of their hair: almost platinum blonde. And if there is an actress that we have already seen that she knows how to wear that color and on top of that she has experience as a warrior, that is her Katherine Winnick. The actress who triumphed in vikings with the character of lagertha is one of those that many dream of seeing with some role within House of the Dragonwhere you can embody a member of House Targaryens. But will she see it?

+Will we see Katheryn Winnick in House of the Dragon?

Before the confirmation of the official cast of House of the Dragonit was speculated that Katherine Winnick was hired to play Rhaenyra Targaryens. However, this role has already been confirmed for another actress, Emma D’Arcywhich in 2020 we saw in the series Truth Seekers that Nick Frost starred for Amazon Prime Video. Of course this does not close the doors to Katherine Winnick.

the star of vikings was not officially confirmed for the new series of HBO and HBOMaxbut the account Instagram @gotinsider presented a fanart where you can see her wearing armor Targaryens. In the posting she was presented as the ideal candidate to embody Visenya Targaryens, a warrior who appeared mounted on the dragon Vahar in the books and who was characterized by both her beauty and her temperament. Would you like to see her in the spin-off of Game of Thrones?