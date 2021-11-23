Will Keanu Reeves join the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

There had been rumors for a long time and now the same Keanu Reeves, star of Matrix Resurrections And Constantine, confirmed that he would like to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has in fact declared that for him it would be “an honor”. But let’s see in more detail.

Keanu Reeves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Some unconfirmed rumors on the internet said that Keanu Reeves would play the lead role in the next Moon Knight and the role of villain Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Also, due to scheduling conflicts with John Wick 3 – Parabellum, the actor would have given up playing the warrior Kree Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel of 2019. The role ultimately went to Jude Law as mentor to Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

During an interview with Esquire, when asked what do you think about joining the MCU, Keanu Reeves he answered:

“Will I ever join the Marvel universe? Isn’t it already bigger than a universe? A multiverse, a Marvel-verse… It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they are doing something that no one has ever done. It is special in this sense: in terms of dimensions, ambitions, production. So it would be really nice to be a part of it. “

Keanu Reeves also revealed that he once wished to play a member of the X-Men:

“I don’t know, when I was a kid, I always wanted to play Wolverine but now it’s too late. It’s okay not to play him anymore. “

For now, therefore, there are no confirmations or denials, but certainly Keanu Reeves has no intention of declining a possible offer.

We remind you that the actor reprises his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections. In the cast we will also find Jada Pinkett Smith like Niobe, Lambert Wilson in the shoes of the Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Then we have Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt and Brian J. Smith. The film will be released in American cinemas on 22 December 2021, while in Italy it is scheduled for 1 January 2022.

