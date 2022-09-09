Will Kim Kardashian be in the new Spider-Man movie?

Who would have thought we could ever see Kim Kardashian in a Spandex suit. I mean outside of her Instagram posts or some gala events. Yes, we are talking about a Hollywood blockbuster and a complete superhero costume.

Kim Kardashian is sure good for making headlines. Normally it is because of some stupid drama regarding her relationship with Pete Davidson, or her ex-husband Kanye West, whose posts on Instagram are elsewhere. hilarious.

This time, she expressed her interest in joining the MCU during an interview with magazine interview. If she were to really feature in the MCU, Cap would have some serious competition for her title as America’s ass.

It might just be rumors, but Kim has proven that she knows how to work in front of a camera. Even if in this case, it would not be just a home video production.



But joking aside, Kim didn’t say she was pursuing an acting career, but whatever open, if the opportunity arose. People might think this is just a dumb Kim Kardashian joke, but Megan Thee Stallion has already made a small appearance in the MCUs She-Hulk: Lawyer.

An appearance by Kim K. Might Actually Be Hot In The MCU, as Kimberly Kardashian actually plays a role in #1. In the comic, she is a VIP guest at the Kitchen Warriors chef contest, which was later crushed by Mysterio.

So Kim Kardashian is actually hot in the MCUWho would have thought?

For Marvel, it might be a smart move to give Kim her little cameo, as the media attention on her would likely increase ticket sales. On the other hand, I’m sure fans would have mixed feelings about this, because Kim Kardashian is not exactly one of the most popular celebrities. Probably because she is most famous for her dramatic relationship recently.

Anyway, I think it’s funny, that she’s just talking about being open about an MCU movie appearance. that kind of media attention. A little crazy. I mean, I would join the MCU with a cameo or something, but if I said it, nobody would care.