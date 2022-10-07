Will Kim Kardashian let Kanye West win her back?

Kim Kardashian, 41, is once again a heart to take. In early August, she ended her nine-month relationship with the comedian pete davidson, 28 years old. A breakup that particularly pleased his ex, Kanye West… Which had nevertheless found a way to rejoice in their separation by sharing on Instagram a fake article from the New York Times entitled “Skete Davidson dead at 28” (Skete being the not so nice nickname he gave her). A post that he has fortunately since deleted.

Kim Kardashian is heartbroken

“Kim is heartbroken to have parted ways with Pete and Kanye only adds to her upsetaccording to one of his relatives. Her bad taste made him realize that he might never let her move on with his life and be happy.” Because we must also remember that the rapper had a little trouble recovering from the end of his story with Kim. He thought about getting it back. Kanye, 45, is indeed dreaming “repair his family” – the couple, not yet officially divorced, have 4 children.

the timing therefore seems ideal to try a new approach, right? No. Kim has no intention of giving him free rein. Especially not after the threats and blackmail he made her.

Kim Kardashian delighted that Kanye West is going elsewhere

“One of his biggest worries was that Kanye was going to think his breakup meant he had a chance to reconcile with her.confided a close friend of Kim to HollywoodLife. Everyone asked him about it. She told them that it would never happen. And she really means it. Because what suits her is that Kanye is in reconquest mode… but not from her. Phew.

After Julia Fox, after Chaney Jones (a clone of Kim), he would have set his sights on Monica Corgan. She’s 23 and a model (in the Julia vibe). And if we will not bet on the durability of this new relationship, “Kim is glad he’s started dating again and hasn’t tried to contact her.” Rather relieved…