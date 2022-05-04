Will Kim Kardashian soon marry Pete Davidson?

Despite her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has confided that she hopes to marry a fourth and last time.

Kim Kardashian is not done with marriage. At least that’s what the American businesswoman suggested to the cameras of her new reality show “The Kardashians”. In the next episode, which airs Thursday on Disney+, Kanye West’s ex-wife is filmed chatting with her mother, Kris Jenner, and friends about her sister Kourtney and Travis Barker’s engagement. “I don’t think they’ll wait too long to get married,” says the matriarch as her daughter replies: “He already knew his answer since they’re trying to have a child. For me, with a baby, you are stuck for life with the other”. “Marriages come and go, don’t take this the wrong way guys. Believe me,” she continued, alluding to her tumultuous divorce from the American rapper.

“I believe in love, that’s why I hope there’s just one more wedding for me. The fourth is the good one,” joked the mother of North (8 years old), Saint (6 years old), Chicago (4 years old) and Psalm (2 years old). Kim Kardashian first married in 2000 in Las Vegas when she was just 19 years old. She had divorced music producer Damon Thomas four years later. She then married NBA player Kris Humphries for 72 days. Then Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in 2014 in Italy before the divorce was officially finalized in March 2022.

Pete Davidson, his new love

The exes seemed to be on good terms, but Kim Kardashian’s new romance with Pete Davidson has put some water in the gas. The interpreter of “Stronger” multiplied the attacks towards the star of “Saturday Night Live” and had shared a private message exchanged with Pete Davidson, insulting him of “asshole” and making fun of one of his tattoos. Following this, the comedian tried to calm things down and said he hoped to one day meet Kim and Kanye’s four children. The latter obviously shared this message on Instagram by adding: “NO, YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN”. Days earlier, Kim Kardashian had called on her ex to end his perpetual attacks and said in a text that Kanye was “creating a dangerous and scary environment” and added that if Pete ever got hurt it would be ” of [sa] mistake”.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met in October 2021 on the set of “Saturday Night Live” where they exchanged a kiss, dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin, for a sketch. A few days later, they had been photographed hand in hand in a Californian amusement park. Then in February 2022, Pete Davidson called her his “girlfriend” before she made their love official on social media. On Monday night, the couple even walked the Met Gala red carpet side by side. So, when is this fourth wedding?