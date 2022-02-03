Will Koulibaly and Anguissa have to remain in quarantine after the Africa Cup of Nations? What the legislation says

The Naples we will play a large part of the seasonal objectives in this month’s Februarywith several highlight matches that will give the exact team size of Spalletti. Clearly the blue coach hopes to be able to count on all the players available as the players who will return from the Africa Cup of Nationsnet of injuries such as Lozano.

Kalidou Koulibaly reached the final of the continental review with his Senegal, beating Burkina Faso in the semifinal 3-1. While Frank Zambo Anguissa he will have to play with his in the next few hours Cameroon versus Egypt to earn the pass for the final, which will be played on February 6th.

Regardless of who will triumph, in Naples there are questions about when the two top players will be available. But most of all what worries the Azzurri fans is self Koulibaly and Anguissa, once back in Italy, will have to observe a quarantine period of 10 days.

Will Koulibaly and Anguissa have to quarantine once they return to Italy?

To clarify the situation, the editorial staff of Space Naples contacted the Dr. Maria Rosaria Granata, director of the Epidemiology department of the ASL Napoli 2 Nord. “The current legislation is clear – explains the primary to our microphones –, citizens from foreign countries considered at riskas in this case Cameroon, must observe a quarantine period of 10 days. Clear that there are special cases which, however, must be considered“.

Exemptions for athletes: how they work

Indeed, by reading in detail the exceptions section of the legislation in force and published by the Ministry of Healthit is specified that for some categories the possibility of avoid the quarantine period.

Categories that are granted waivers from fiduciary isolation

As you can read, the exceptions are foreseen for those returning to Italy with self-declarationswith Authorizations from the Ministry of Health and above all for those who enter our country for participate in national sports competitionsor rather the case that concerns the players of the Naples.

Going and reading this point in detail, you can see how the players have the option not to carry out the quarantine expected 10 days.

Derogation from fiduciary isolation and fine isolation buffer

“Can to benefit from this derogation the participants in competitions that take place exclusively on the Italian territory and which meet specific conditions identified by article 18 of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 2 March 2021.

Each beneficiary must complete the Passenger Locator Form – Digital localization form – before entering Italy, it is therefore not necessary to request this exemption from the Ministry of Health.

It applies as per current legislation to the following categories:

At the entrances of athletes, technicians, judges, race officials and accompanying persons, representatives of the foreign press for participation in sports competitions that take place in Italy and compliant with the provisions of art. 18, paragraph 1, of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 2 March 2021;

and compliant with the provisions of art. 18, paragraph 1, of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 2 March 2021; It is mandatory that in the 48 hours prior to entry into the national territory, the aforementioned categories have undergone a molecular or antigen test carried out by means of a swab and negative result;

the aforementioned categories have undergone carried out by means of a swab and negative result; The entrances are allowed even from those countries from which entry into Italy is prohibited (like the Cameroon , ed) as per art. 49 paragraph 5, of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 2 March 2021;

(like the , ed) as per art. 49 paragraph 5, of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 2 March 2021; The reference organizations for this exemption are CONI and CIP (Article 18, paragraph 1). Participants are required to comply with the protocols issued by the respective national sports federations, associated sports disciplines and sports promotion bodies “.

As specified by Dr. Granata a Space Naplesin the next few hours iThe Government should provide for the publication of a Prime Ministerial Decree in the Official Gazette which should have immediate enforcement effect. In the new decree it should be foreseen a section totally dedicated to the return of citizens from abroad, which should soften the period of fiduciary isolation for owners of Green Passthis for also favor tourism activities.

But what matters most is that Napoli’s players like Koulibaly and Anguissaif negative to the swab carried out before returning to Italy, they will be able to immediately return to the disposal of Mr. Luciano Spalletti.

Curated by Pasquale Giacometti