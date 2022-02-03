Will Koulibaly and Anguissa miss Napoli-Inter? The legislation is clear!

After the derby, it will be the turn of another big match. Napoli will host Inter and the two teams will undoubtedly give a great show, given the values ​​on the pitch.

But there is a doubt that grips the Neapolitan fans and that affects the Inter fans. Koulibaly and Anguissa will have to remain in quarantine after the African Cup and, therefore, Napoli-Inter will miss?

Kalidou Koulibaly in fact, he reached the Cup final with his own Senegal. Frank Zambo Anguissa instead he will have to play with his in the next few hours Cameroon versus Egypt to earn the pass for the final, which will be played on February 6th.

To better understand the situation, the editors of Space Naples contacted the Dr. Maria Rosaria Granata, director of the Epidemiology department of the ASL Napoli 2 Nord:

“The current legislation is clear – explains the primary to our microphones –, citizens from foreign countries considered at risk, as in this case Cameroon, must observe a quarantine period of 10 days. Clear that there are special cases which, however, must be considered“

Confirmation comes from derogations section of current legislation and published by the Ministry of Health. The exceptions are in fact foreseen for those returning to Italy with self-declarations, with Authorizations from the Ministry of Health and for those who enter our country for participate in national sports competitions, or the case concerning the players of the Naples.

So, the doubt is solved: footballers have the option not to carry out quarantine expected 10 days. Koulibaly and Anguissa will therefore be at Spalletti’s complete disposal.

