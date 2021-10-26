Will Kristen Stewart be the next Joker with Robert Pattinson?

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson together again? Just for work

There are rumors of a new meeting between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, but on the set, for work reasons.

There are rumors about the next Joker of the new Batman, who will be?

After Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix, listen, listen, it could be Kristen Stewart!

Maybe not in this Batman, but in a sequel it may be.

Will Kristen Stewart be the next Joker?

Fans like a can Kristen Stewart in the Joker version. What do you think of it?

Interviewed by Variety, the actress said: “It’s not exactly a ‘no’, but it’s certainly not the most exciting thing I can think of to do. Let’s do something new. I love the energy behind it but let’s invent something else, I love that taste. I am absolutely willing to playing a strange and scary person“.

In short, it seems doubtful to us to take on the role of a Female joker in Gotham City next to Robert Pattinson. All this is speculated for a sequel.

Fans have an ulterior motive, of course, they want them back together. After Twilight, their relationship lasts a little longer, but then they broke up, she declared herself bisexual and got engaged to a model.

The fans don’t give up: if they can’t have them married together, they want them back together on the set.

It will be possible?

Kristen Stewart declares: “I made 5 good films at most”

Kristen Stewart to return with Robert, sentimentally does not think about it, but on the set who knows. At the time, the two worked well on the Twilight set.

Interviewed for The Sunday Times, the actress revealed: “I probably did five really good movies on 45 or 50 movies? I mean the ones I can say about, ‘Wow, that person did a great job in all respects!’ “

On Twilight he hadn’t bet: “If you had told me I would end up making five Twilight movies, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

What do you think of it? Would you like a female Joker?