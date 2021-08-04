Will Kylie Jenner’s daughter become an entrepreneur? Let’s clarify

Before Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, goes to theasylum, could create its first successful brand. At least that’s what Kylie, claims in a new video of Inside Kylie Cosmetics, a Youtube series, released this month to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics. The parent company Coty Inc. announced that Jenner’s beauty brand is in the process of revision with new packaging, vegan formulas and an updated website.

In the video, Kylie Jenner and her mother, Kris, discuss the long line of women entrepreneurs in their family or the female models that Stormi has in his life.

“You are the product who surrounds you and your family, and my sisters and my mother have been great Influences for me and I feel really shaped in who I am,” Jenner said in the video. “Stormi has strong men in his life, but he also has a lot of strong women to be admired.”

The video shows Stormi at the headquarters of the Kylie Cosmetics, where it has a small pink and white table for children, which the mother called “a small office where you can do business’‘. Jenner added:

He’s actually throwing a little secret mark we’ve been working on for a while, we’ll see how it evolves!

In May 2019, the influencer filed multiple trademarks under the name Kylie Baby. They include items such as strollers and diaper bags, beauty products such as creams and nail polish and clothing. Last month the star also posted a photo of Stormi tagging @kyliebaby, an account that is verified but without a post. Who knows if Stormi will become the youngest child entrepreneur in the world?

