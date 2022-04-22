will launch its own subscription service

Share

The popular application prepares a subscription plan with different advantages that would be intended for companies.

If you have a business, whatsapp business allows you to connect with your customers in a simple and professional way. The platform has been active for almost 4 years and may be about to change thanks to an important novelty.

As WABetaInfo points out, those responsible for the application would be preparing a business subscription plan. Paying for this service would a number of advantages, such as a greater number of linked devices. However, this would not be the only one.

A subscription service designed for companies

A subscription plan would already be in the oven and could see the light in the coming weeks. As we have said, it would be intended for WhatsApp Business accounts and the only advantage that we have information about is that related to linked devices. Currently the limit is 4, but with this plan you could reach up to 10 devices.

This would allow more people within a company to use the same method of contacting customers, facilitating communication and benefiting both parties. Everything indicates that there will be more advantages, a subscription plan would not make much sense simply to be able to link the account to more terminals. However, right now we do not have more information.

Will WhatsApp Business end up being paid in all its variants? For now, as reflected on the official WhatsApp page, There are two types of business accounts, both totally free, and it doesn’t seem that things are going to change. The difference is in the verification or not of the profile, but in practice there are no other variations.

most likely users can choose between the free version and the subscription, the latter being able to benefit from different additions. In any case, and as we have pointed out, it is still early to know what these advantages will consist of.

