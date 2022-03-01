Will LeBron regret it? Lakers took him out for Anthony Davis and now he shines with a US$158 million contract

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, a player the LeBron James-led team took out for Anthony Davis had a strong showing. Now it shines for US$158 million!

You have to admit it upfront. Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have a crystal ball to know that the durability of Anthony Davis would be a problem season after season and that one of the players who left the team in the exchange for ‘The eyebrow’ would shine in NBA with a contract of $158 million.

The Lakers’ bet on Davis so far has left an NBA title in 2020. Not bad in three years with the Californian team, but if you take into account that Anthony has missed 30 percent of the games the franchise played since he arrived ‘The eyebrow’ (229 games). The conditions of the power forward begin to be overshadowed by injuries.

In the 2019-20 season, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to make a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans to sign Anthony Davis in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, the rights to the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft (De’Andre Hunter) and two more first-round picks in the Draft.

In the hard and unexpected defeat of the Lakers against Pelicans by 95 to 123, one of the most outstanding players was a former teammate of LeBron James, since he scored 19 points after having a stint in the Los Angeles franchise with 190 games and an average of 13.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Lakers took out Brandon Ingram for Davis and now shines with Pelicans in the NBA

Will LeBron James regret it? Los Angeles Lakers decided to drop Brandon Ingram for Anthony Davis and they already had to suffer the forward with a heavy defeat. The former Laker now shines in the New Orleans Pelicans with a contract of $158 million dollars for five years.