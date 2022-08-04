Will Lionel Messi finally become the Pulga again? — Foot11.com

Author of a contrasting first season with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi could have gone elsewhere this summer. As the huge competitor that he is, the Argentinian has decided to honor his contract until the end, with a visibly increased appetite. More

Recruited for free, almost a year ago to the day, Lionel Messi is struggling to win unanimous support at Paris Saint-Germain. Yet his leaders still rely on him. And the 35-year-old Argentine striker seems determined to recover his health in the capital during the coming season.

The false start theory

Author of 672 goals in 778 matches under the colors of FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi was revered in Catalonia. However, during the 2021 summer transfer window, “la Pulga” was somewhat pushed towards the exit. It must be said that the Blaugranas were more than financially in trouble, and that the departure of their best player was their last hope of not disappearing. Aware of the good deal that was looming, PSG took the opportunity to recruit what some consider to be the best player on the planet.

Lionel Messi during the opener against Nantes (Icon Sport)

Except that not everything went as planned. Arriving in poor shape in the capital, then hit by various physical glitches (knee, COVID, etc.), Lionel Messi was only decisive in three Ligue 1 matches over the entire first part of the season. Far too little for a player of his standing. The second phase will have been much better, allowing the native of Rosario to complete a Championship with about fifteen assists. In front of goal, on the other hand, it was much more complicated with a dozen achievements on the clock, L1 and the Champions League combined. Far, very far from his usual standards.

Messi, like Neymar, owes PSG revenge

It was enough for the international press to feed the craziest rumours. It must be said that, very naturally, Messi and his family had a lot of trouble ending twenty years in Barcelona, ​​suddenly, to land in Paris in a hurry. Criticism from some of the fans didn’t help either. Enough to send the Pulga to the four corners of the globe, and even to his ex from Barça. But nothing happened, the sign that the elf at meter 69 intends to win at PSG.

This summer, the arrival of a new coach, in the person of Christophe Galtier, has necessarily changed a lot of things. In a redesigned system, in 3-4-1-2, Lionel Messi should find a more axial position. its preferential position. During the Trophée des Champions, we saw the Argentinian in a register that he adores, with fixation of the goalkeeper and goal, all with disconcerting speed and agility. As in the beautiful Barcelona era. Already a scorer against Kawasaki Frontale then Gamba Osaka during the summer tour in Japan, Messi, in the wake of his friend Neymar, seems to be regaining his luster. We are now waiting to see what his face will be in official competition. In the Championship, of course, but also in the Champions League. Where we had left the former Barça crack completely amorphous against Real Madrid. To bounce back better?