Will Lionel Messi leave PSG already this summer? The Argentinian would have made his decision

After a short season and only one Ligue 1 trophy won, will Paris Saint-Germain already lose its star rookie from the last summer transfer window?

By the editor

Published on 04/26/2022 at 09:25

GThanks to their draw against Racing Lens on Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain won the French championship for the tenth time in their history. A title which, however, only had a taste of consolation for the Ile-de-France, who were above all aiming for success in the Champion’s League this season. Especially given the incredible transfer window achieved last summer, with the arrivals of Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi.

The last city would also still be concerned about the elimination against Real Madrid at the stage of the round of 16, while the qualification seemed to reach out to them. To the point of questioning his future in the French capital.

But, if we are to believe the Argentine media, TycSport in the lead, the Albiceleste captain has made his decision about his future. If Joan Laporta and Xavi still dream of bringing the striker back to FC Barcelona, ​​​​the latter’s plans would be very different. Indeed, the Pulga would never have really considered this option and would like to honor his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until its end, scheduled for the end of next season. Rather than being demotivated, Lionel Messi would like to help the French club finally win this Champions League which has eluded them for so many years…