Will Luis Miguel be a grandfather? Michelle Salas clarifies rumors of pregnancy

michelle halls She has always been characterized by having an authentic personality without filters on social networks, despite being the daughter of one of the most important celebrities in the world. medium as is Luis Miguelas well as by belong to the Pinal dynasty.

Recently, the model was the victim of some rumors that they pointed out that she could be pregnantbecause through his Instagram he revealed to his followers that he was facing some unusual cravings.

“Lately I have a craving for sweet things that they don’t understand, or rather I don’t understand it, because I’ve never been one for sweet things, but… And no, I’m not pregnant!because I always say ‘well, now I feel like it, (they say), ‘oh sure you’re pregnant friend’, and no”.

However, due to speculation michelle halls reacted on social networks with a forceful message, denying that he was expecting her first baby.

Michelle Salas.

Is Michelle Salas pregnant?

The daughter of Luis Miguel and Stephanie Salas He pointed out on Instagram: “One has to clarify, because then with the news that they release… I tell you because, imagine, can be a big problem because people read that.

He continued: “And immediately when you read it like you’re absorbing it, then you have to be very careful what you read.” Stating that she is not pregnant.