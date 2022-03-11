Will Margot Robbie be replaced as Harley Quinn?

IN JULY 2021, Margot Robbie broke the hearts of fans when she announced that she was taking a break from the role of Harley Quinn in the DC Cinematic Universe.

However, in August 2021, Robbie changed her mind, saying she was ready to end her break from the iconic role.

Is DC replacing Margot Robbie?

Fans were hoping to see Robbie reprise his role once again, so they were surprised to see a promotional poster from Warner Brothers that had someone else in Robbie’s place.

Warner Brothers released a schedule of their DC trailers and posters for their 2022 movie releases. It included teasers for movies like The Flash, Aquaman, and Black Adam.

It also included a promotional poster for the new Harley Quinn movie, but instead of featuring Robbie, it featured an unnamed cosplay actress in the role of Harley Quinn.

DC fans on the Giant Freakin Robot fan site have noted that the image appears to be from video game-based graphic images of Harley Quinn.

While this poster has left fans wondering if Robbie is or will be replaced, there has been no formal announcement from Warner Bros, DC, or Robbie herself.

Who is Harley Quinn?

Harley Quinn is a DC comic book character who first appeared in 1992.

She is The Joker’s henchwoman and on-and-off lover, recently portrayed in a movie by Jared Leto.

Harley Quinn is a DC villain, but in more recent cinematic portrayals, she’s become something of a feminist antihero.

The character of Harley Quinn has been used in comics, books, video games, and movies within the DC Universe.

What DC movies has Margot Robbie been in?

Margot Robbie made her DC debut in the 2016 film Suicide Squad. Suicide Squad was also the first time Harley Quinn was portrayed in a live-action film.

He reprized his role in 2020’s Birds of Prey and a third time in 2021’s The Suicide Squad.