Will Margot Robbie Return To The DC Universe As Harley Quinn?

according to twitter account @MyTimeToShineHello, margot robbie Will return to DC. “I can confirm that Margot Robbie She will return to the DC Universe as Harley Quinn,” the posted profile didn’t provide any further details about her return.

Gunn and Safran has taken a somewhat controversial approach, as it appears they will keep some players, such as Robbiewhile they will take the place of others, as they have done Henry Cavillassume that David Korenswet He will be the new Superman.

Robbie debuted as harley quinn in 2016 suicide squad David Ayer’s Being, Later birds of preyHis last appearance in the James Gunn sequel-reboot, suicide squadWhich was released in the summer of 2021.

Whereas margot robbie The door seems to be open, which apparently won’t come back girl gadot Like Diana Prince. despite the fact that the interpreter said so wonder woman 3 I was running deadline recently said he had contacted sources dc studios which he denied gadotWhile making sure that there are no plans to shoot that third installment.

new premiere of DC Is blue beetle, guided by tape angel manuel soto Which has arrived in theaters this Friday, August 18. Also expected on December 22 Aquaman and the Lost KingdomThe second installment of the saga starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard james wan as director.

