Will Margot Robbie Return To The DC Universe As Harley Quinn?

Madrid, 18 August (CulturaOsio) –

James Gunn and Peter Safran are on a mission Completely new look at the DC Universe, However, it looks like they may be keeping one character, as Margot Robbie may return as Harley Quinn.

According to the Twitter account @MyTimeToShineHello, Robbie will return to DC. “I can confirm that Margot Robbie will return to the DC Universe as Harley Quinn.” profile, which gave no further details about his return.

I Can Confirm Margot Robbie Will Return to the DCU as Harley Quinn pic.twitter.com/ZYBjR5fOsG — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) 14 August 2023

Gunn and Safran have taken a somewhat controversial approach, as it appears they will keep some actors, such as Robbie, while replacing others, as they have done with Henry Cavill. Since David Korenswet will be the new Superman.





Robbie made her debut as Harley Quinn in 2016 with David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, her last appearance after Birds of Prey was in James Gunn’s sequel-reboot, The Suicide Squad, which is slated to release in summer 2021.

While the door seems to be open for Margot Robbie, one who clearly won’t be returning will be Gal Gadot as Diana Prince. Despite the interpreter saying that Wonder Woman 3 is on the way, Deadline recently said it contacted sources at DC Studios who have denied Gadot, To be sure, there are no plans to shoot the third installment.

DC’s next release is Blue Beetle, a film directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, which opens in theaters this Friday, August 18. Also, on December 22, the long-awaited Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released, the second installment of the saga starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, with James Wan as director.