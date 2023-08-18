Sports

Will Margot Robbie Return To The DC Universe As Harley Quinn?

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 31 1 minute read

Madrid, 18 August (CulturaOsio) –

James Gunn and Peter Safran are on a mission Completely new look at the DC Universe, However, it looks like they may be keeping one character, as Margot Robbie may return as Harley Quinn.

According to the Twitter account @MyTimeToShineHello, Robbie will return to DC. “I can confirm that Margot Robbie will return to the DC Universe as Harley Quinn.” profile, which gave no further details about his return.

Gunn and Safran have taken a somewhat controversial approach, as it appears they will keep some actors, such as Robbie, while replacing others, as they have done with Henry Cavill. Since David Korenswet will be the new Superman.


Robbie made her debut as Harley Quinn in 2016 with David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, her last appearance after Birds of Prey was in James Gunn’s sequel-reboot, The Suicide Squad, which is slated to release in summer 2021.

While the door seems to be open for Margot Robbie, one who clearly won’t be returning will be Gal Gadot as Diana Prince. Despite the interpreter saying that Wonder Woman 3 is on the way, Deadline recently said it contacted sources at DC Studios who have denied Gadot, To be sure, there are no plans to shoot the third installment.

DC’s next release is Blue Beetle, a film directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, which opens in theaters this Friday, August 18. Also, on December 22, the long-awaited Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released, the second installment of the saga starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, with James Wan as director.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Best Movies to Watch Anytime on Netflix Mexico

6 days ago

Tigres spent in the winter market what the Pumas team is worthMediotiempo

January 31, 2023

With Paredes starting and Di María for a while, Juventus advanced to the quarterfinals in the Italian Cup

January 20, 2023

América presents its new shirt for the Clausura 2023 Half time

January 16, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button