Will Margot Robbie star in the Ocean’s Eleven prequel?

According to an American media, margot robbie will star in and produce the prequel to Ocean’s Elevena film that featured performances by Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon (2001) and in 2018 there was a female version,“Ocean’s 8” with Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

“The project is under active development and is not yet greenlit, but the goal is to start production in the spring of 2023,” he said. The Hollywood Reporter.

Also, the publication reported that Margot will produce the tape with Tom Ackerleyyour partner of LuckyChap; likewise, Roach and Michelle Graham will produce through Shingle Delirious Media and will be executive produced by LuckyChap’s Olivia Milch, Gary Ross and Josey McNamara.

Projects that Margot Robbie has in the door

In recent days it was revealed that the Australian actress will perform the character of ‘Barbie‘, the iconic Mattel doll (1959) that has set a trend for several generations. The tape is expected to hit theaters on July 21, 2023, reported Warner Brothers.

“Whatever you’re thinking about it, we’re going to give you something totally different, something you didn’t even know you wanted,” he said. margot robbie In an interview.

Other cinematographic projects of the actress are: “Amsterdam”, “Babylon to the orders”, “Asteroid City” and also; she too, she will bring “H” back to lifeArley Quinn” .