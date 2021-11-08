Will Matrix Resurrections be a comedy?

Matrix Resurrections is one of the most anticipated titles in the cinema in the coming months. The film is the fourth chapter of a saga that has revolutionized the aesthetics and style of cinematic storytelling and will arrive in Italian cinemas starting January 1, 2022.

The film comes several years after the previous episode, Matrix Revolutions, and sees the return of Keanu Reeves as the chosen Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. To interpret Morpheus, however, there will be the interpreter of the original trilogy Lawrence Fishburne, replaced by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who should play a younger version of the character.

Interviewed by GQ, the actor first wanted to respond to fans who did not take this replacement well. “Everything will make sense when you see the film,” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II clarified.

According to Morpheus’ interpreter, Matrix Resurrections it will be more fun than its predecessors

The interview is also an opportunity to talk about the tone of the film directed by Lana Wachowski. The saga of Matrix it is certainly not known for its irony, yet the first images of the trailer suggest a more entertaining film than the three that preceded it.

“I really hope it is,” says Abdul-Mateen with conviction. “The first trilogy was certainly not that funny – continues the actor – but the tone of the latter is really a little different”.

Technology, social networks and isolation: the themes of Matrix they also return in the fourth episode

Undoubtedly, the themes that have always characterized the saga have not changed, increasingly topical after Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to transform Facebook into a virtual universe for some very similar to the one imagined in the first. Matrix.

“The first film was a warning,” explains Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. “It told what could happen to our world if we locked ourselves in technology, spinning the wheel repeatedly like little hamsters without opening our eyes. Matrix Resurrections – concludes the actor – tells of a sick world, which has overcome that warning and has arrived at that point. Our history shows how to go back ”.

To explore themes and curiosities related to cinema, the appointment is with Buio in Sala, from Monday to Friday, from 19 to 20 on Radio Cusano Campus.