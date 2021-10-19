Will Matt Damon be in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Matt Damon is apparently ready to return to the MCU with Thor: Love And Thunder after making a cameo three years ago in Thor: Ragnarok. The actor recently landed in Australia, where he is in quarantine before filming begins. It is unclear at this stage whether the actor will return for a cameo or a larger role. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the casting: “Hollywood superstar Matt Damon joining our territory to make such a big movie in NSW is a huge win that creates thousands of jobs for the locals,” he said.

Local media also report the actor’s presence

Matt Damon it is quoted by local media that the actor has settled in Australia for “the next few months”. “I would like to thank the enormous support provided by the NSW Government and the Australian Government, without which this would not have been possible.“, he has declared. In Thor: Ragnarok, Matt Damon played an Asgardian actor who plays Loki in a comedy about his “noble sacrifice”. Celebrity arrivals to Australia have been a hot topic in recent days after a controversy over whether top tennis players have been allowed into the country for the Australian Open while many Australians remain stranded overseas and cannot return.

The lawyer of Matt Damon noted on the subject that: “Every aspect of the Damon family relocation and quarantine was privately organized and financed. ” To then add: “Their entry will have no impact or reduce the number of spaces for Australians overseas waiting to return home or create any burden for the Australian taxpayer.”

Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, the fourth film in the Thor saga, will star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. In addition to Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson and Jaimie Alexander. Waititi will voice the character Korg. It seems that Matt Damon is also ready to join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder. The film’s release was recently pushed to May 6, 2022.