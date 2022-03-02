Will Megan Fox and MGK have a baby? Some fans seem to think so

ads

What is it like to be a woman in Hollywood? It’s basically just like being a woman anywhere else, except for the fact that literally every action you take, every statement you say, and the clothes you wear is criticized by millions of fans and haters online.

One game the general public likes to play is picking on random female celebrities who probably aren’t pregnant, then starting rumors that they are. In fact, right now fans think Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are waiting after Kourt started eating different late-night snacks and showed off a new avocado-shaped bag.

But I’m not here to question Kourtney, I’m here to discuss her friend, Megan Fox. Megan is currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker), and judging by the couple’s body language, the subtitles on social media and literally everything about them, they are likely to get dirty quite often (while drinking each other). blood).

Maybe they are trying to get pregnant? Or maybe they are already pregnant? A recent Instagram post has fans talking. Let’s discuss.

Source: Getty ImagesMegan Fox is pregnant?

On February 21, Megan shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a formal suit. “I was going for a business casual Bratz doll,” she wrote in the caption. Users flocked to the comments to shower Megan with praise and share some thoughts on her body. “She’s definitely pregnant,” one user wrote. Another added: “You can see her belly and pant crease on her!”

Not all users agreed. “No it’s not, it’s just the way the outfit looks,” one user wrote. Another considered: “Maybe, but it’s probably just style.” Still, people took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her possible pregnancy.

I think Megan Fox is pregnant. I call him now.

— 😇 (@bethany_taylorr) February 22, 2022

Despite all the fan theories, Megan has not made an official announcement and there is no real evidence to suggest that she is. Therefore, we cannot assume that Megan is pregnant.

Megan and MGK started dating in June 2020 and got engaged in January 2022. Megan is already the mother of her children Noah Green, Bodhi Green and Journey Green, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, from whom she separated. in 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, MGK shares his daughter Casie with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

