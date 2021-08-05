Will Meghan Markle accompany Harry to London on July 1st?

There are those who swear that Meghan Markle will be in London next July 1, if not right at the side of her husband Harry at least as a discreet companion on the journey of the prince’s return on the occasion of the inauguration of the statue dedicated to Lady Diana, who instead assures that the Duchess of Sussex has no intention of moving from Los Angeles and leaving her children at home, because to take them with her would be out of the question.

Everything was born from some US gossip magazines, which in the last few hours have started talking about a former actress very eager for “support” her husband on his second trip to the UK after Megxit.

“Meghan knows how difficult it was for Harry to attend his grandfather’s funeral alone and she doesn’t want it to happen again,” an insider told Radar Online, which was immediately denied by the British press.

According to Lizzie Robinson, royal producer of ITV News, a possible trip by the duchess is unlikely. Meghan, mother for the second time for less than a month, would have decided not to face such a long journey, also because according to the expert Harry would have no intention of stopping much in London: the prince will arrive a few days before the event and should not stay longer than he should.

The presence of the duchess, according to another royal watcher, Phil Dampier, it could be a cause for trouble. “It would turn the event into a circus”, he said without too many turns of words to the Sun. “It would detract from the meaning of the inauguration, which is to remember Diana”. There may be, however, Kate Middleton, but there are no official communications on the matter yet.

Loading... Advertisements

In the program, moreover, Harry has only the meeting with his brother, in the gardens of Kensington Palace, and then the one with Queen Elizabeth, who invited him to lunch at Windsor. “It’s a typical magnanimous gesture of Her Majesty.” commented at the Daily Mail a source of the Palace, «For them it will be an opportunity to talk». It will be the first time that grandmother and granddaughter will find themselves alone after the tensions of the last time, when the Sussexes, a month before the Mexgit, had lunch at Windsor with the sovereign.

Today many things have changed since that day, and for the two it would seem that the time has really come to clarify. Perhaps it is really more appropriate for them to be alone.

READ ALSO

Prince Harry will return to London for the inauguration of the statue of mum Diana (and to meet the Queen)

READ ALSO

Elizabeth II, a tea with Joe and Jill Biden at Windsor Castle