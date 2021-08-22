Will Mera have a new weapon?

Aquaman 2 is on its way and will again see James Wan directing, returning to the set with the actors from the first film. Among these, of course, there would also be Amber Heard, who lately has been posting many photos from the gym where she trains. The latest video posted on his twitter would make us think that Mera may have a new weapon.

Amber is working hard towards the action scenes of the next film, which promise to be spectacular. The first Aquaman it gave us truly incredible moments, choreographed and performed excellently, and Heard would like to be up to it in the second film as well. But let’s talk about the post which caught everyone’s attention.

In the short video published by her, we see her training together with her trainer, with whom she performs a well-studied combat choreography, which leads her to disarm him. After being able to make moves like a true professional, the Heard rejoices and does a victory dance. A fun moment that makes fans smile. But there is more in the video that certainly does not escape the watchful eye of the viewers: the weapon she used. In this case the Mera interpreter uses a stick, as well as his opponent. This very instrument could be replaced with a trident during the shooting.

In fact, despite Mera leading the fights above all with his own hydrokinetic abilities, it’s time to give her a trident all his. A weapon he previously wielded in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but in that case belonged to Aquaman. Who knows, we’ll find out when the film is scheduled to release on December 16, 2022. Meanwhile, fans can watch Heard’s video on twitter and enjoy James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.