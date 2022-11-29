Will “Merlina” have a season 2 on Netflix?

Since the premiere of the Merlina series was announced, all the fans of the successful comic horror franchise did not hide their excitement to discover that the spin off of the mad addams it would be in charge of the great master of fantasy cinema Tim Burton. The successful series produced by Netflix has just been released and has become the favorite of many users.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Jenna Ortega, the actress of Merlina, the Netflix series that is all the rage

With a supernatural and mysterious tone, the story shows Merlin Addams, who will be played by Jenna Ortega, in her years as a student at Nunca Más Academy, trying to master her budding psychic ability, thwart a monstrous murder wave terrorizing the city, and solve the paranormal mystery involving her parents 25 years ago.

“Merlina” will have another season?

Netflix has just added to its catalog one of the most anticipated series of recent times. Is about merlin, which encompasses drama, mystery, comedy and fantasy.

This fiction will arrive at the big streaming to tell the story of the young member of the Addams family. Of course, it should be noted that the plot will be completely different, but maintaining the essence of the Addams Locos.

Produced by MGM Studios and directed by Tim Burton, this horror-comedy series will focus on merlin. Let’s remember that the last time she saw this character, she was still a preteen and now in the new production, she will leap into adulthood.

The young woman will have to deal with her homicidal prowess, at the same time that she is faced with new and complex relationships that she will have to deal with. The new Netflix installment will feature Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Homero Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pericles.

So far it is not known if the successful series starring Jenna Ortegawill have a second installment, but after the success it has been having, it may be that Netflix very soon of news about a possible 2 season of “Merlina”.

YOU CAN SEE: Los Locos Addams on Netflix: watch the official trailer and the release date of “Merlina”

How many episodes does the current season of “Merlina” have?

Episode 1: And one gloomy day was born

Episode 2: The dark charm of loneliness

Episode 3: friendship, gloomy

Episode 4: A gloomy night of dancing

Episode 5: Will reap your somber sowing

Episode 6: grimly in debt

Episode 7: a grim dilemma

Episode 8: Shadowy forces like a flock of crows

YOU CAN SEE: Merlina: when the spin off of ‘Los locos Addams’ premieres on Netflix

Who is Jenna Ortega, the actress from Merlina?

the young Jenna Ortega She is a 20-year-old actress who was born in California, but it should be noted that she is also of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, that is, she is of Latin descent and is the fourth of 7 children. From a very young age she began in the world of acting.

However, it was not until he was 8 years old that he managed to receive auditions with his mother. One of her biggest successes was for participating in Disney Channel in “Caught in the middle”. Subsequently, she appeared in other movies such as “Nanny: Lethal Queen” or “Yes Day”.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix reveals the premiere date of the series “Merlina” [VIDEO]

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jenna Ortega

He was born on September 27, 2002 in California and is currently 20 years old.

From the age of 6 he became interested in acting.

The first films in which he participated was Marvel, Iron Man 3, although they were only small roles.

It has been nominated for several awards but only won one award out of three awards.

Jenna has participated in other Netflix productions such as You, The Babysitter, Killer Queen, Yes Day and Wednesday.

He likes to do social work and raised money for a girl with cancer.

Since he was young, he has indicated that he supports the LGBT+ community

Jenna Ortega revealed that one of her great inspirations to be an actress was Dakota Fanning.

It is not known if he has a partner

Jenna has more than 8 million followers on Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix’s ‘Merlina’: These are the references to the Addams family in the series

How tall is Jenna Ortega?

His name is Jenna-Marie Ortegawas born in the Coachella Valley, in California, on September 27, 2002, so he is currently 20 years old.

The actress Jenna Ortega He is 1.55 meters tall and weighs approximately 45 kilograms, his height and measurement are proportional to his body. It is worth mentioning that this measure is below the average in the United States, being considered ‘short’.