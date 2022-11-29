Entertainment

Will “Merlina” have a season 2 on Netflix?

Photo of James James3 days ago
0 6 3 minutes read

Since the premiere of the Merlina series was announced, all the fans of the successful comic horror franchise did not hide their excitement to discover that the spin off of the mad addams it would be in charge of the great master of fantasy cinema Tim Burton. The successful series produced by Netflix has just been released and has become the favorite of many users.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Jenna Ortega, the actress of Merlina, the Netflix series that is all the rage

With a supernatural and mysterious tone, the story shows Merlin Addams, who will be played by Jenna Ortega, in her years as a student at Nunca Más Academy, trying to master her budding psychic ability, thwart a monstrous murder wave terrorizing the city, and solve the paranormal mystery involving her parents 25 years ago.

“Merlina” will have another season?

Netflix has just added to its catalog one of the most anticipated series of recent times. Is about merlin, which encompasses drama, mystery, comedy and fantasy.

This fiction will arrive at the big streaming to tell the story of the young member of the Addams family. Of course, it should be noted that the plot will be completely different, but maintaining the essence of the Addams Locos.

Produced by MGM Studios and directed by Tim Burton, this horror-comedy series will focus on merlin. Let’s remember that the last time she saw this character, she was still a preteen and now in the new production, she will leap into adulthood.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 days ago
0 6 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Three stories to believe in love again

4 mins ago

Shakira reveals the reasons for her divorce from Gérard Pique

7 mins ago

Angelina Jolie is just a memory

8 mins ago

FBI documents show injuries to Angelina Jolie after fight with Brad Pitt on plane – Monet

9 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button