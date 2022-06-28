Will Michelle Obama replace Joe Biden?

Yesterday we received a visit from FLOTUS (First Lady Of The United States or what is the same in Spanish, First Lady of the United Statess); Jill Biden was one day ahead of her husband, Joe Biden, today POTUS (President Of The United States).

[Jill Biden llega a Madrid para liderar una agenda social paralela a la cumbre de la OTAN]

Michelle Obama was FLOTUS o First Lady of the United States, from 2009 to 2017, the question that many are asking now is, will she be the first POTUS in history? The truth is that two circumstances come together that make him think so.

Last April, Biden confirmed Barack Obama his intention to stand for re-election in 2024. In 2020, when he took office, at the age of 78, he already became the oldest president of the United States to do so. If he were to run again and be re-elected, he would be 82 years old in January 2025, which worries him inside and outside his party.

Therefore, there are many Democrats who don’t trust Biden, whose management only 38 percent of Americans support. And besides, there’s the discreet role played by Kamala Harris: his performance has been so low-profile that a large part of the Democrats and the experts doubt the possibilities of the vice president.

Second, there is the irresistible michelle obama ascension whose popularity has only increased since he left the White House: in some quarters unleashed even a Michellemania. For this reason, all eyes have turned to her as the best candidate of the Democratic Party for the 2024 elections.

As the war drums beat that Donald Trump will run again, Monica Crowley, former Treasury Department spokeswomandeclared last February to the British newspaper The Guardian that “if [los demócratas] run Michelle Obama” for the presidency in 2024, “that would put us in a very difficult position” because she is a candidate who is completely plausible, very popular “and immune to criticism.”

Michelle Obama’s political resume, however, cannot match that of Hillary Clintonwho became a dominant figure in the Democratic Party, having been a senator, Secretary of State and a two-time presidential candidate.

But Michelle Obama has known how to carve out, both during her years in the White House and afterwards, an indomitable reputation and his desire to turn to causes such as raising awareness about poverty, the importance of education, nutrition, physical activity and healthy eating.

Unlike Melaniewhose relationship with fashion was more conventional, Michelle Obama always supported American designers who came from minority or immigrant families. In addition, he mixed garments low cost with luxury brands. considered an icon fashion Not to betray her very particular style, she made dresses and sleeveless tops fashionable, which doubled her sales.

She appeared on the cover of VOGUE magazine three times and, in an interview with the magazine, already at the end of her husband’s term, said: “I could have spent eight years doing nothing and, in a way, it would have been okay. I could I could have focused on the flowers. On the decorations. I could have focused on the entertainment. Because any first lady, by right, has the choice to define her role. There is no legislative authority; you have not been chosen by the voters. And that is a great gift of freedom.”

comes the Michellemania

In 2018, Michelle presented her autobiography, coming, which in Spanish is titled My story and that (despite rumors of having been written by a ghost writer) became a literary phenomenon that broke sales records: To date, it has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

On February 12, 2018, he presented his portrait, for the National Portrait Gallery of Washington, painted by Amy Sherald, next to that of her husband, the work of Kehinde Wiley.

Both quite atypical if we compare them with those of previous presidents and first ladies.

Barack and Michelle Obama, presenting their portraits for the National Portrait Gallery.



In hers, Michelle wore a dress by American designer Michelle Smith for the Milly brand (from the Spring 2017 collection), whose prints were reminiscent of those used to make quilts or craft quilts. “The dress also shows off her arms, which I think is innovative and very modern for a portrait of the First Lady.” She adds, “His portrait of her represents her perfectly: her intelligence, modernity, confidence, sensuality and kindness of her. It’s a very open, honest and beautiful portrait of her.”

During the process, in which the designer worked with both the former first lady and her head stylist, she made an important request to her: “I hope he runs for president! I begged him to do it in a handwritten note.”

Two years later, four million people have queued, patiently to see Obama portraits. Barack Obama appears seated, like Abraham Lincoln, John Fitzgerald Kennedy and George W. Bush in his but in Barak Obama’s there are floral symbols that tell us about his biography, such as the chrysanthemum from Chicago, the jasmine from Hawaii, African lilies from Kenya and roses.

Michelle’s had even had to be moved due to the number of people crowding around her. Since June 2021, the paintings are on tour through different art galleries in the country, they have passed through the High Art Museum in Atlanta, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, the Young Museum in San Francisco (from June 18 to August 14) and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston (from September 3 to October 30).

Merchandising with the image of Michelle Obama’s portrait.



In 2019, Michelle began the promotional tour of the book and the Michellemania in every city and country he visited: including selling out stadiums and making a surprise appearance at the 2020 Grammy Awards to pick up his Best Spoken Word Albumsharing the stage with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez.

As stated in Guardian Lissa Muscatine, co-owner of the bookstore Politics and Prose in Washington and former speechwriter for Hillary Clinton: Michelle Obama “is a rock star at this point. She now she is a political celebrity.”

According to critics, unlike other autobiographies, Michelle Obama’s is more frank and revealing: in it she confesses have had a miscarriage and difficulties in becoming pregnant, so she resorted to in vitro fertilization to conceive her two daughters. And she also openly tells that she and Barack Obama attended couples therapy.

Barack Obama contemplates the portrait of his wife.



The former First Lady has not only devoted herself to promoting her book: she has attended numerous Obama Foundation events and promoted initiatives to encourage voting among minorities and to prevent legislative initiatives that would hinder the right to vote for the most vulnerable people.

Also, through your initiative Let Girls Learn, defends the right to education of girls and adolescents and focuses on fostering an enabling environment for their training, including in conflict and crisis areas. In Spain, the UCJC Foundation and EL ESPAÑOL have collaborated with this project created and promoted by Michelle Obama.

In 2020 Netflix premiered the documentary coming, in which the promotional tour for the presentation of her book was shown, Michelle’s solidarity meetings during those trips and Malia and Sasha Obama gave their first public interview.

In 2022 Netflix just released The First Lady, a series about three of the first ladies of the United States Eleanor Roosevelt (played by actress Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (played by Viola Davis).

The first lady, the series that Netflix has just released about three first ladies.



When, in 2014, a poll was conducted to determine who had been the most influential and beloved first lady in the history of the United States, the winner was Eleanor Roosevelt. Behind her appeared on the list, in second place, Abigail Adams (wife of the country’s second president, John Adams); in the third, the most unknown of the group, Dolley Madison (wife of the also little known James Madison).

In fourth place, finally, is Jackie Kennedy, probably one of the most popular and famous first ladies in the world. She and JFK were one of the most compelling presidential couples ever to reach the White House.

And in fifth place, Michelle Obama appearedthe wife of the 44th president of the United States and the first African-American lady in the history of that country, whose ability “to be herself” was valued by those surveyed.

That authenticity that, however, they did not see in Hillary Clinton, relegated to sixth place. Bill Clinton’s wife could not become the first president of the United States, nor could she become the first FLOTUS to make the leap to the position of POTUS. Michelle Obama followed the 2016 presidential election with special interest, but she couldn’t see Hillary beat Donald Trump. Maybe she could make it now…

However, Michelle Obama has actively and passively stated her opposition to running. In her memoirs she wrote that “evolving is a continuous process”, so her most ardent admirers think, it could be that she changes her mind and seeks to make history as the first female president of the United States.

barack Obama listens to his wife as she talks about their portraits.



Last Friday, after learning of the recent decision of the US Supreme Court to repeal the right to abortion in the country, Michell Obama issued a statement in which he declared that he felt “heartbroken for the people of this country who have just lost the right essential to making informed decisions about their own bodies.

“I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe vs. Wade became the law of the land, a time when women risked losing their lives by having illegal abortions.

So the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to go through with pregnancies they didn’t want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born.

That is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again.”

“This horrible decision will have devastating consequences and should be a wake-up call, especially for the young people who will bear its burden. I know this is not the future you chose for your generation, but if you give up now, you will inherit a country that doesn’t look like you or any of the values ​​you believe in,” he said.

“This moment is difficult, but our story does not end here. It may seem like we can’t do much right now, but we can. And we must. Our hearts may be broken today, but tomorrow, we have to rise up and find the courage to keep working to create the more just America that we all deserve. We have a lot left to fight for, to come together to talk about, and I know we can do this together.”

[Golpe antiaborto al legado de Ginsburg, la jueza que lideró el feminismo en los tribunales de EEUU]

With just months to go before the all-important midterm elections and a year after President Joe Biden entered the administration, Democrats face an uphill battle to maintain control of the House and Senate. And many experts say that, as things stand, it’s hard to imagine Biden winning a second term, identifying Michelle Obama as the “emergency candidate for 2024.”

