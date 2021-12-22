Will Microsoft win at Christmas? – Multiplayer.it

The comeback of Xbox on PlayStation seemed impossible until a while ago and is still a difficult undertaking, almost desperate for Microsoft, who however may have the good cards in hand for win at least the Christmas 2021, considering how things have been going in recent weeks. This is a combination of causes that put Microsoft in a position of possible advantage, even if the actual expression of this potential is to be seen, given the excessive power of the competition. Essentially they are three factors that affect this situation: the inability to find PS5 available on the market in adequate quantities, contrasted instead with the availability of Xbox Series S on offer and finally the Xbox Game Pass card, which is proving to be more and more convenient.

The spasmodic demand for the Sony console demonstrates how these three factors may not be enough, with perhaps only the first determining an actual heavy variable on the state of the market, but certainly the situation at this time could be more balanced than in other times. The limits imposed by the poor availability of PS5 are a real element, although they feel much more in some markets than others, and compared to these what seems the greater simplicity in the production of the Xbox Series S could be decisive, combined with the price of the latter that already starts from a extremely advantaged position and becomes even more tempting with the discounts and offers currently in progress. The actual availability combined with the aggressive pricing, which allows you to enter the next gen at practically half the cost required by other consoles (or even a third, if you think about the mandatory bundles of many chains) could determine a winning mix.

The other element of strength always remains Xbox Game Pass, which according to the latest evaluations in 2021 offered games for a total value of over 5,600 euros in the catalog.

Xbox has what it takes to do well at Christmas 2021

The Microsoft service may represent a discriminating factor for the success of Xbox, but the idea remains that it is not appropriately pushed, from a communication and advertising point of view, outside of key markets such as the US and the United Kingdom. Its value is indisputable and for this very reason the market penetration rate, although considerable, perhaps remains below its potential. It is difficult to make precise assessments given that Microsoft has no longer officially updated the data relating to the number of subscribers, but this silence can be suspicious, after a first explosion of users that generated great enthusiasm.

Then there is another factor to consider, which is the release of some on Xbox at this time games of great appeal such as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, closely related to the Xbox Game Pass issue, since they were launched directly within the service catalog. In short, several elements combine to give a significant boost to the Microsoft console this Christmas: the data that emerged previously show a trend that is not negative but certainly not victorious over the competition, which continues to divide up most of the market, considering both Nintendo and Sony. Could the particular conjunction of this period change the general situation a little? We will see, but in the meantime it is nice to see a bit of panache and some real chance also granted to Microsoft in this generation start, after a previous one that is practically one-way.