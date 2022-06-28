Will Miss Universe 2022 be held in the Dominican Republic?

The director of Miss DR Universe, Magali Febles reported through a press release that the Miss Universe organization awarded the 2022 venue to the Dominican Republic, after Dominican fans of the international beauty pageant started the campaign “I want miss Universe in DR”, with the aim that the 71st edition of the popular event will take place in the middle of the island.

According to the document sent to Diario Libre, for months Febles has been talking about the possibility of the country hosting the event and asked the authorities to take into consideration the benefits that the event would bring to the country, for which he explained that Quisqueya has everything to host the beauty pageant in which about 95 countries around the planet participate.

Among the advantages pointed out by the expert in reigns are that after the country where the Miss Universe show will take place is made known, Google searches automatically soar. According to data, a tourist spends between 150 and 600 dollars a day, which is an incentive for the economy.

The Dominican Republic also has the geographical advantage of being a central point for the United States and Latin America, so it is estimated that thousands of visitors from different parts of the USA, the Caribbean and Latin America would come to the country.

miss Universe It continues to be one of the three largest events in the world, preceded by the Super Bowl and the Olympics, in that sense, the beneficiaries of an event of this magnitude are: businesses, hotels, restaurants, air and land transportation.

For this reason, the Miss Dominican Republic Universe organization directed by Magaly Febles managed, together with the official organization, to lower the costs from 8.5 million dollars to 2.5 thanks to the sponsorship provided by private companies.

The most benefited item is tourism, since the host country promotes its tourist attractions worldwide in the five continents.

The contest where he won Amelia Vega in 2003 it is seen by more than a billion viewers on five continents.

In the international transmission of the event, the host country has two hours to project the country with its best places, its gastronomy, the hospitality of its people, hotel capacity, the security it offers visitors and its air and road connections.

In the case of the Dominican Republic, in 1977, the Miss Universe was held in the country, giving as the winner the representative of Trinidad and Tobago, Janelle Penny Commission, who was the first black queen to be crowned Miss Universe in the city of Santo Domingo.

“I understand the government’s publicity strategies and I respect them, but with all these benefits for the country, it is worth insisting on the goodwill of our Minister David Collado and our President, Mr. Luis Abinader, to reconsider this opportunity and not miss out on the opportunity. headquarters in the country”, Magaly Febles said in a communication.

The event has not come to the country for 45 years and the last time they came to the Caribbean was in 2019, the last contest was held in Israel, they paid 16 million dollars.

Statistical data of tourist arrivals in Thailand after performing the Miss Universe: Source: Brent Dean, Nassau Guardian 1. Between 1989 and 1992, tourist arrivals remained between 4.9-5.1 million. Just after the MU, the arrival of tourists exceeded 6 million. In the Bahamas, Tourism Minister Vanderpool-Wallace said that “the coverage of the final event was the best commercial that The Bahamas could have had, taking into account that to be published in the Super Bowl for 30 seconds they had to pay 2,000,000 dollars.” 2. In 2006 the arrival of tourists in Thailand increased by 20% just after hosting MU 2005. This is the first time that the arrival of tourists in Thailand reached such a significant increase. Tourism in Thailand was a boom for tourism. Miss Philippines, which has seen a radical change after hosting Miss Universe.