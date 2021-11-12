Will multiplayer surprise release early in November? – Multiplayer.it

There is a strange rumor going around Halo Infinite, who would like a early surprise launch of the multiplayer of the game, arriving even in these days and scheduled for November 15, the date on which a celebration is set for the 20 years of Xbox.

The question is obviously very dubious, considering that theexit of Halo Infinite is set for December 8, 2021 and 343 Industries will probably want to use all the time until the last possible moment to be able to finish fixing things, but it is also true that multiplayer, in particular, could find itself in a situation. already advanced.

According to some alleged insiders, but about which we honestly do not have much information, there is the possibility that the free multiplayer of Halo Infinite, with its first battle pass campaign entitled Heroes of Reach, may already arrive on the November 15, through a surprise launch during Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Obviously, you take everything as a somewhat wild rumor and to tell the truth even unlikely, for the moment. It is true that multiplayer has already shown itself in excellent shape during the beta test phases of last month, but a game of this magnitude can hardly be brought forward by a month, much less in this complicated period in which the games are regularly postponed.

Meanwhile, yesterday we saw the first few minutes of the Halo Infinite Campaign, while last week also the analysis of Digital Foundry, cautiously optimistic, emerged.