Will Muriel be a Napoli player? Pedull’s answer

Alfredo Pedull, journalist of SportItalia, focused on Napoli’s possible interest in Muriel, a striker now under Atalanta.

In the last few hours there has been talk of a resounding interest in Naples for Luis Muriel. But how many chances are there that the striker now at Atalanta will land at the court of Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club? He talked about it Alfredo Pedullà during the SportItalia Calciomercato broadcast, program broadcast on the SportItalia broadcaster: “I’ve also read what has emerged in recent days. In my opinion it is a rather imaginative hypothesis. At the moment there is no possibility that the player will leave the Orobics.”

Alfredo Pedullà then added during his speech: “Muriel will stay at Atalanta at least until the end of the season, then we’ll see. The company of the Percassi family would never sell such an important player to a direct competitor in the very top areas of the table.”

Muriel is one of the many names associated with Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club. However, the blue club’s priority is to buy a defender who can replace Kostas Manolas, a footballer who joined Olympiacos.

