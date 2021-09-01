Will Naomi Osaka invest in Dogecoin and NFT?

Naomi Osaka the Japanese tennis champion, former number 1 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the last torchbearer at the recent Olympics, having created a NFT that is called “Finding What Was Lost”, he would be thinking about investing in Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

The longtime US Open-winning tennis champion has shown some interest in the world of cryptocurrency and would also have invested some of her earnings in this sector.

And it looks like these investments have also been profitable, considering that in April a series of NFLs would have sold for nearly $ 600,000.

Naomi Osaka and her interest in Dogecoin

But the creation of the NFTs would not be the only manifestation of the growing interest of the tennis champion in the crypto world.

In fact, Osaka in an interview last week said:

“I’ve actually been talking to my cryptocurrency agent for some time. I know that everything is getting bigger online. I remember reading about Dogecoin, I think there will be something new and interesting that we will soon see ”.

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is a parody cryptocurrency created by computer engineer Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013. Dogecoin’s price changes were always very limited until last year’s exploit where it reached $ 0.737 after some tweets from eccentric billionaire Elon Musk.

Now after the price seems to have stabilized comes the news of the interest of the tennis champion who has a huge following on social media and is a real heroine in her country.

Sport and crypto an ever closer union

Osaka NFTs leverage the blockchain Flow, the same technology used by the best NFT products such as NBA Top Shot.

In recent years, the use of tokens and blockchains linked to sports events or teams has become increasingly widespread.

Not only the American NBA and NFL associations, with the many NFT collections released on the market by their top-level athletes, such as Alphonso Davies and Andy Murray.

But just think of the increasing number of fan token cases from many important European football clubs. The recent engagement of the footballer Lionel Messi it was paid in art with the tokens of the PSG company.

Recently, Juventus put on sale a 3D and high definition representation of the new home kit for the 2021/22 season. While many of the main clubs including Roma, Real Madrid, Inter, Atletico Madrid, Manchester united, PSG Bayern Munich and Barcelona have long used their fan tokens to carry out merchandising with their supporters.