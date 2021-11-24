Will Napoli move on the market after Osimhen’s injury? Spalletti indicates a priority

About 40 days before the new year, therefore also from the beginning of the new one winter transfer market session, the Gazzetta dello Sport also took stock of the situation at home Naples. Market that could be very important, to repair, as usual in January, also on the occasion of accidents that have occurred. The most important one for the blues obviously concerns Victor Osimhen, so someone could expect some moves from the Napoli transfer team to remedy their situation.

The newspaper immediately reported a veto on the issue: “No transactions are currently planned on the market. Because the budgets do not allow it and because in any case the squad, especially in attack, provides alternatives that other contenders for the Scudetto do not have“. It is true, then, that in anticipation of a not too long stop for Osimhen and with the presence of two forwards like Mertens and Petagna, the priorities for Spalletti may be other.

“When the lists reopened in January, with the team in full swing on all fronts, the coach would not ask for purchases in attack, but a left-back who has been missing for too long in the Napoli team. Because you can win with the right piece, not just with the high-sounding name“, closes the newspaper.



