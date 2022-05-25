Will Natalie Portman replace Chris Hensworth as Thor in the UCM?

Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor in the Love and Thunder trailer has received fan approval, but will he still be in the MCU?

The Phase 4 of the UCM is assuming a relay in regard to the avengers. The Natasha Romanoff from Scarlett Johansson passed the title black widow to Yelena Belova from Florence Pugh. We have also seen Chris Evans bequeath the shield and name of Captain America a sam wilson (Anthony Mackie) Already Jeremy Renner give up bow and arrows Kate Bishop from hailee steinfeldwhile Riri Williams (Dominic Thorne) is on its way as iron heart. So fans are wondering what will happen to him. Thor from Chris Hemsworth now what Natalie Portman has returned to the Asgardian franchise.

The spectacular new trailer for Love and Thunder includes several surprises. In addition to finally showing us hat from Christian bale and to Zeus from Russell Crowefans have been able to see Natalie Portman in action as Jane Foster in his version of mighty thor and the acceptance has been practically unanimous. But is it here to stay?

In a recent interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Taika Waititi answered this question. And while you’d expect a director to be reserved at this point, the filmmaker gave a surprisingly direct answer.

“And also, it’s really funny, the idea that Thor [tiene] Stormbreaker, that big axe, and now his hammer is back and it’s in someone else’s hands. It is no longer his hammer. It is the idea that someone is taking his place. I think a lot of fans are going to potentially assume,’Oh OK, this is the handover of the torch‘… I’m not aware of what Marvel’s plans are for the future, but I don’t think that’s the case.

Waititi also responded to questions about the inspiration for Thor 4 in the comics, confirming that the film sticks “pretty close to Jane’s story” from the comics The Mighty Thor from Jason Aaron and that “we’re trying to take advantage of the best parts of it.”

Although the MCU has always leaned more towards the adaptation of the comics than for the imitation, it is worth noting that in Jason Aaron’s argument, Jane is diagnosed with cancer. Although the hammer keeps her alive, it also hastens her illness; and the reason why she chose to fuck mjolnir to begin with it is due to the absence of Thor on Earth, something that also happens now on the screen.