Will Netflix regain its popularity with ‘Stranger Things 4’?

The end of the fourth month of the year is about to come to an end, and in May, you will be able to find premieres on the main streaming platforms, such as: Netflix, Amazon prime, Apple TV +, Starz Play, among other platforms, that’s why you We offer a list of recommendations so you can organize your agenda and you can “marathon” in your free time throughout the next month.

«Stranger Things 4 Vol. one”

The platform, which lost just over 200,000 subscribers from January to March 2022, wants to get back on its feet and recover subscribers with the premiere of one of the most successful series by fans in recent years.

Netflix revealed that internationally, the third season of this franchise was the third most played during the first 28 days of its release, with 582 million hours played worldwide.

However, added to its wide impact on the audience, there is the stratospheric production cost of each season, and the fourth is no exception, with an approximate cost per chapter of 30 million dollars per episode, according to information from The wall street journal.

You can watch this series from May 27 on the platform, other releases that will arrive this month on the platform will be New episodes of the anime “One Piece”, Volume 3 of the animated series “Love Death and Robots”, and the third season of the Mexican series “Who killed Sarah?”.

“Lost in Tokyo”

The film starring Byll Murray and Scarlett Johansson arrives on the Starz Play platform starting May 1.

The film was awarded for best original screenplay at the 2004 Oscar Awards, in addition to the Golden Globe for best screenplay, without neglecting the two Bafta awards for best actor and best actress that the protagonists Murray and Johansson obtained. A classic that was left out of the Netflix catalog and today is in the power of Prime Video and now you can also find it on Starz Play.

With a 7.7 rating on the IMDB platform and a 95% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes platform. The film will be released in conjunction with the films “Good Neighbors” and “The Illusionists” on the first day of May.

“The Braves FC”

Starring Mauricio Ochmann, Iran Castillo, Ana Valeria Becerril and Esmeralda Soto, among others, “Las Bravas FC” will present the story of a team of women soccer players who will fight against different problems to achieve the sporting goals defined each start of the season.

The story begins when a professional soccer player at the peak of his career has to return to his small town in Mexico. There he ends up involved with a women’s soccer team, which he initially despises, although little by little he will begin to get deeply involved.

This Mexican series arrives exclusively on May 5 on the HBO Max platform.

“All for Lucy”

The comedy series is a new version of “I Love Lucy”, a situational comedy from the 1950s, which this time will star Daniel Tovar and Natalia Téllez, and will be released exclusively on Prime Video in Latin America and the United States from 25 of May.

Natalia Téllez has participated in television programs such as “Hoy”, “La voz México”, or “Netas divinas”, and on this occasion she participates as the protagonist of this situational comedy.

The platform announced that Prime members will be able to watch the series exclusively through the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online.

Members can also download the series on mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership.