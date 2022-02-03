Will Nintendo chase Sony and Microsoft in terms of acquisitions? Here is the official answer – Nerd4.life

January was a unique month for videogame acquisitions, but it is only the latest symptom of a trend towards expansion and concentration of major developers in the hands of large companies. Leading these acquisitions are companies like Microsoft, Take-Two, EA and Sony. AND Nintendo? Will she follow this trend too? Now the company has given one official answer.

Furakawa, head of Nintendo, said last November that Nintendo plans to invest 100 billion Yen (770 million euros) to strengthen the game development division, but with a focus on organic growth. Today, he reiterated that Nintendo has no intention of changing its investment policy, while admitting that he is not a priori opposed to acquisitions, if necessary.

“Our brand was built on the basis of products made with dedication by our employees and having a large number of people who do not own the Nintendo DNA in our group it would not be an advantage for the company. ”These are Furukawa’s words.

Animal Crossing is the perfect image of today’s Nintendo

Also an well-known analyst of the Japanese market and Nintendo, Toto, said he does not expect large acquisitions. “I struggle to imagine which – of the big companies – they might really be interested in buying. Nintendo will always be Nintendo. The company has always relied on first-party games, and I see no reason why they should change.”

In January we saw the acquisitions of Zynga by Take-Two, Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft and Bungie by Sony PlayStation. Apparently Nintendo won’t be joining the party anytime soon and certainly not in the same way.