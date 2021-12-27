Will Norman Reedus be the next Ghost Rider?

On Reedus’s side there is a bevy of avid fans who rage on the network and who have started a campaign to have the former supermodel in the role of Johnny Blaze. A real coercion by means of the internet, if we consider that Norman Reedus himself has repeatedly expressed his interest in the project, both inciting the boss of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige (which had already aired the project in 2018) to announce the next Ghost Rider, both by liking the posts of Internet users who are clamoring for his engagement.

Reedus certainly has the advantage of being a fanatic of motorcycles like Johnny Blaze, so much so that he has a program of his own on AMC in which he rides America on motorcycles together with other well-known faces of entertainment (among these Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the Negan of The Walking Dead). Norman in the past had already become an iconic figure for a slice of the public who had adored him in the cult The Boondock Saints in the role of Murphy MacManus and would not wait to see him next, in a potential crossover, to another star of The Walking Dead who has already become part of the Marvel world thanks to the role of the avenger Punisher: Jon Bernthal.