will not attend the MET Gala for the third consecutive year

Zendaya is sorry to disappoint her fans that she will not be attending the MET Gala for the third year in a row. | Special: Instagram.

Zendaya regrets disappointing her fans: she will not attend the MET Gala for the third year in a row. The news saddened his followers, who love to admire the outfits of the actress, who at 25 years of age is already a fashion benchmark because she always reinvents herself, surprises and sets trends.

Her good quality of interpretation, charisma and transparency have made Zendaya one of the young actresses of the moment. But her moment of glory came with the character of Rue Bennett in the series euphoriawhich is one of the most acclaimed for how it presents the emotional disorders that adolescents can experience.

In addition to this, the also American model has shared through her outfits what has a great sense of fashion. At every event she attends, she turns heads and gives fashion experts and the public what to talk about, who always applaud her unique and elegant style.

So talking about Zendaya and the MET Gala makes sense, since it’s about the most anticipated fashion event of the year through which funds are raised and the fashion exhibition that is presented annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City begins.

However, the actress from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Duna” shared that for the third consecutive year she will not be able to attend the gala night and the reason is work commitmentsaccording to Panorama.

“Sorry to disappoint my fans, but I’ll be working. This girl has to work and make some moviesso I wish you all the best,” Zendaya shared in an interview, after saying that she hopes to return to the MET Gala soon in an amazing outfit to reward her fans who always support her.

As we published, the MET Gala will be held next Monday May 2 with the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”. This edition is special because in 2020, for the first time, the event was not held due to the virus. However the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York He stated that a double event would be held later: a first date was September 13, 2021 and another is this May 2022.

Anna Wintur, director of Vogue USA and global content of Condé Nast, chairs and organizes the event, carefully selecting the guests. Due to the magnitude and importance of the event, the British writer and journalist works with other industry experts