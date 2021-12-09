will not have dubbing in Italian – Nerd4.life

Starfield come on Steam: The page of the new Bethesda game has been activated, but from the information reported there is no good news. It seems in fact that the title will not have the dubbing in Italian, but it will be spoken in English with subtitles in our language.

In fact, the news was in the air, considering that Starfield will have more dialogues than Skyrim and Fallout 4, involving as many as 300 actors and therefore a quantity of dialogues huge, which would have been challenging to fully localize in Italian.

Nonetheless, our local fans of branded productions Bethesda they will hardly be able to welcome this choice in a positive way, especially considering the fact that after the acquisition by Microsoft there was certainly no shortage of resources to invest.

“Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4,” reads the synopsis of the Steam page.

“In this next-generation RPG set among the stars, create the character you want and explore with unprecedented freedom on an epic journey to uncover the answer to humanity’s greatest mystery.”