Will not play against Embiid, Harden and Philadelphia 76ers

The King It will be the main absence of the gold and purple franchise, which will not have two of its top figures, for the home game against The beard and company.

Among the 11 games that stand out on this day of the National Basketball Association (NBA)the most outstanding is that he will face Los Angeles Lakersat the Crypto.com Arena, with Philadelphia 76erswhich will have an absent luxury, as it is Lebron James.

Although the duel had already taken on greater importance, after confirming the return of the two main figures of the Pennsylvania team, such as james harden and the Cameroonian Joel Embidit fell drastically after moments ago the status of the King.

The expectations were more than high for this meeting, taking into account that LeBron came from scoring a triple-double from 38 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in view of Cleveland Cavaliersrising as the leader in scoring per game in the current NBA season, with an average of 30 points.

LeBron sets off alarms in the Lakers



Through an official communication, the institution reported that the man born in Akron, Ohio, presents a discomfort in his left kneethe same one that has brought complications throughout the current contest, so the lagoons they ruled out his presence in the game.

Thus, if we add to LeBron’s situation the prolonged absence of Anthony Davisthe Lakers will have to face the 76ers with Russell Westbrook leading a team that needs to add victories to ensure its presence in the play-in.