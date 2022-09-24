will not return with this Hollywood actor

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt starred in one of the most mediatic love stories in Hollywood. They started dating in 1998 and in 2000 they got married. At the height of the career for both, they were the favorites of the paparazzi. The marriage ended in divorce in 2005, amid strong rumors of infidelity by the protagonist of ‘Fight Club’ with Angelina Jolie. Despite the fact that the followers always speculate about a possible return of the couple, the interpreter of ‘Rachel Green’ confirms that she will not return with the award-winning actor.

A source close to the actress told ‘Star’ magazine that “Brad and Jen are still on good terms, but they are not dating or talking much. They both acknowledge and agree there is no going back in terms of a reunion.” romantic. They go their ways with no hard feelings.” Following her breakup, Jennifer Aniston said her relationship with Pitt was “beautiful and complicated.” There was always something that prevented it; either he was working or I was”, but she had no interest in trying a second part of the romance with Angelina Jolie’s ex.



Brad Pitt

Other media have pointed out that it was precisely the long legal battle for custody of the children and the divorce between Angelina and Brad, which has led the protagonist of ‘Friends’ to keep a greater distance from the actor. For the past six years, the couple known as ‘Brangelina’ have been embroiled in a long and complicated custody battle over their children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox. Now the legal situation has worsened due to a lawsuit from the protagonist of ‘Maleficent’ for abuse and physical violence on the part of Pitt, on a private flight in front of her minor children.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt met again in 2016, after the divorce between the actor and Jolie. The Oscar winner attended Jennifer’s 50th birthday party in Hollywood, and they met again at a virtual table for a reading of “Fast Times for Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” Speculation about a new romance began to grow on social networks, but the truth is that even the friendship relationship has cooled. “Jen is well aware that Brad is in legal hell with Angelina. She feels sorry for him, but there’s definitely a part of her that sees him as a self-made mess,” adds ‘Star’ magazine.

Although she has had a successful career with wide global recognition, Jennifer Aniston seems not to have had the same luck in love.. She has two divorces, several romances never confirmed and at least a dozen couples. Refusing to join dating apps, the actress has said that she wants to meet men “the old-fashioned way.” She claims that she wants to date an “ordinary” man and that she is not necessarily in the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, her followers continue to fantasize about the idea of ​​seeing her again with Brad Pitt.