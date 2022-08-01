Will Olivia Rodrigo no longer return to the High School Musical show?

High School Musical: The Musical, The Series Showrunner Explained How Olivia Rodrigo’s Success In The Music World Changed The Show

High School Musical: The Musical, The Series was a tremendous success and although he had participated in other productions of Disney Channel, It was this series with which he rose to fame Olivia Rodrigo, singer who obsessed the world with his album Sour. And in addition to being nominated for several Grammy, People’s Choice and MTV Awards, Olivia has taken advantage of her fame to position herself on topics about vaccination and abortion.

With all that, it was normal that he no longer had time to return to his role as Nini Salazar-Roberts, so after it was announced that he would no longer be a regular character on the show for the third season, many fans began to theorize that Olivia probably is about to leave the series.

And now the showrunner tim federle talked about his role in the show and why he thinks season 3 should give the character of Rodrigo “a proper farewell.”

They should let her be free

Tim Federle confessed to Entertainment Weekly that it was impossible for Olivia Rodrigo to star in the third season of HSMTMTS, because the filming did not fit at all with the dates of his musical tour.

Still, Federle says he is very proud of her: “If the worst thing that could happen to me is that the star of my series became the biggest pop star in the world and I had to pursue that, then that’s the best worst thing that could happen to me.”

And for this reason, they also decided to change Nini’s story, so that they could explore other types of narratives far removed from the idea that she managed to achieve fame with her music.

“I really didn’t want to do a story about a girl whose music goes viral and…then what? Especially when Olivia’s career is where she is now. So we started thinking: What are the personal things that Nini experiences that have nothing to do with music? Tim Federle, E.W.

Federle explained that now he wants the character of Nini to represent the how “suddenly people just take other paths” and that this is something that can also happen a lot in real life, so they decided to take advantage of it as a narrative resource.

Goodbye forever?

For now, Federle said they want to put the character of Gina Porter —which has been one of the biggest pillars of the show since its first season— also praising the work of the actress Sophia Wylie.

Although Federle hopes that this is not the last time that the High School Musical series has Olivia Rodrigo on screen, since “He would like the series to go on and on and be able to do things like Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo on Grey’s Anatomy 17 seasons later”they are actually now more involved in building new stories for their characters:

“I think it’s safe to say that, for now, we have so many cast members that we love and are indebted to, that I think there are no immediate plans for Nini to be a big part of the show in the future. But the world has its ways of surprising me and I never say never.” Tim Federle, E.W.

What do you think, Cinephiles and Cinephiles? Do you think Olivia Rodrigo will return to the series in the future?