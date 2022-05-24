Will Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles be parents? Some fans believe it, but photos contradict the rumor

ORn new false rumor of Harry Styles has taken over Twitter: his girlfriend Olivia Wilde is pregnant of his son, and it is this photo of New York that fueled it all.

The long-awaited third album from Harry Style, Harry’s Housewas released on Friday (May 20, 2022), but the recent false rumors they have already diverted attention from the musical masterpiece.

Contrary to the speculations of Twitter, Olivia Wilde is not pregnant. The couple has yet to speak out about the gossip, but looking at the photos, the actress definitely has no belly.

“olivia wilde is pregnant with harry styles’ baby” i thought we agreed to no longer talk about woman’s bodies and assume that if they gained a few pounds they are automatically pregnant. these comments get fatphobic, sexist, slut-shamey, and problematic so fast. ? pj (@pjpj1208) May 23, 2022

Particularly for female celebrities, there is always the fascination of whether they are engaged due to the placement of a ring or if they have gained or lost weight due to a certain outfit. But in reality, nothing has changed; Besidesdo we still need to comment on the weight of women?

is olivia wilde pregnant lol pic.twitter.com/ixv7YAHWUN ? stan louis (@ihearttlou) May 23, 2022

Although the majority of fans are denouncing the rumorothers have criticized the situation as fans of Harry Styles are known to be extremely loyal, so the “pregnancy” It would be devastating news.

Wilde and Styles were in the Big Apple for the singer’s performance on The Today Show on Thursday. Wearing red pants and a tucked-in t-shirt, it’s obvious the mother-of-two isn’t expecting a pregnancy any time soon.