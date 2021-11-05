News

Will Pablo Larrain make a Britney Spears movie after Spencer?

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago
Pablo Larraín, the director of Jackie and Spencer, is looking to complete his biographical trilogy: will his next film focus on Britney Spears?

Spencer’s director, Pablo Larraín, revealed that his next biopic won’t be about Britney Spears: The Chilean director made his English-language debut in 2016 with Jackie, a critically acclaimed biopic about former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, starring Natalie Portman.

Pablo Larrain, director of the film Post Mortem

Later, Larraín decided to ride the smash hit of his first Hollywood film by choosing Kristen Stewart to play a beloved British icon, Princess Diana: titled Spencer, in reference to her maiden name, the film follows Lady D over the course of a weekend in 1991, during which the young woman contemplates the divorce from her husband, Prince Charles, and the abandonment of the royal family.

Ahead of Spencer’s release, the director gave an interview for Variety in which he discussed his future prospects. With Jackie and Spencer behind him, Pablo has revealed that he wants to make one last biopic, concluding in a sense his trilogy and, although he has not yet chosen the subject of his next film, he is already sure that it will be “a woman in heels“.

Britney Spears in a promo photo

Concluding the interview Pablo Larrain also ruled out the possibility of a biopic about Britney Spears: “I am very curious, especially about his relationship with the media. On the other hand, it would be weird to make a film about someone like Britney … who would play her? Herself? Somebody else? In this case, should you be on set while another person impersonates you in front of everyone? That would be very strange indeed. If instead it were a fictional version of Spears then it could be very interesting. ”


Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

