Will Pablo Lyle go to jail? Lawyer explains the legal situation of the actor

paul lyle He enjoyed great fame in his acting career in Mexico, however, on March 31, 2019 his life changed due to a road incident in MiamiFlorida, in which he hit a 63-year-old man who days later died due to a skull injury, leading the actor to be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Three years have passed since the incident and the actor still faces a difficult legal process in the United States, All this time he has remained under house arrest without permission to work and can go out with restricted hours, in addition to the fact that the authorities withdrew his passport.

The lyle trial it has been postponed on more than one occasion at the request of his lawyers with the prognosis of better preparing his defense and it will be the next July 5th when the next one is carried out in person, for which the criminal lawyer Sandra Hoyos explained the panorama of the case.

Pablo Lyle remains under house arrest. Photo: Instagram @pablolyle

“The pandemic did not help this case, as a lawyer time is on the defense side because erases the memory of witnesses and when asked about the details, perhaps the memory is not the same as the one they had in 2019 and the changes in the testimony are the difference between the decision of guilt or innocence“explained the lawyer.

When questioned about the jury in the actor’s trial, the lawyer pointed out that “the judge has been clear that this is the last continuation of this trial”, however, she could extend the date if any of the parties is not in agreement. agree with the choice.

What happened?

The day of the incident, the 35-year-old actor was traveling with his son to the airport on his way back to Mexico after a few days of vacation with his family, when his brother-in-law Lucas Delfino got out of his vehicle to demand a maneuver from Cuban Juan Ricardo Hernández. What did.

At that moment Pablo Lyle also got out of the car and hit Juan Ricardo Hernandezwho immediately fell to the floor unconscious as shown in the security cameras from a gas station near the incident.

The actor managed to travel to Mexico, but returned to Miami to face the legal conflict and although he was initially released on parole paying a fine, the subject he hit died days later from a skull injury and Lyle was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

