Will Papa Salt, a new Australian gin from Margot Robbie & Friends, make a splash in New Zealand?

Margot Robbie and her friend Rebecca tell Barry Hill why they’re taking their successful new venture Papa Salt seriously – but not too seriously.

If you’ve ever been out drinking with your mates and found yourself planning to take over the world – or at least start

To do business together? That’s what five film friends did five years ago, only their alcoholic brainstorming actually came to fruition as a gin brand. Since launching in Australia in May, Papa Salt Coastal Gin has won Best Gin at the LA Spirit Awards, and has proven a hit across the region.

On the eve of a whistle-stop tour to launch the gin in New Zealand in November, Papa Salt co-founder Josie McNamara, and married couple Regan Riskus Maas and Charlie Maas, and Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie (yes, that Margot Robbie ) Their lo-fi origins as creators, when they’re not making movies the group is on Zoom to chat about their passion projects.

Margot says the group’s more than eight-year-old friendship first began on film sets in America, Belgium and England, and continued “awkwardly and casually” when they all found themselves in London and now L.A. Found while living in.

“We’ve never had a big company come to us and say, ‘Hey, slap your name on this,'” she says. “It’s just the five of us.”

Papa Salt contains roasted wattleseed, pink pepper, wax flower, hibiscus, citrus peel and oyster shell.

Launching Papa Salt in two of the world’s most gin-saturated markets is why she decided to test its popularity here, says Margot, who has a passion for sampling new gins back home in Australia. Recently tried a variety flavored with green ants.

While America has still embraced the antipodean and English love affair with gin, preferring vodka, whiskey, rum and tequila, the founders say they’re not ruling out further expansion. But for now, Papa Salt will join the 174 boutique New Zealand giants battling it out for our taste buds alongside established international companies. Although Spirits NZ estimates we have almost reached peak sales are expected to slow over the next 12-18 months, spirits are still the fastest growing in the country, driven by our curiosity for premium brands and creative blends. Matches, trend papa salt hai jump.

“I drink a martini before dinner and a gin and tonic during the day,” says Tom. “I’m also a gin and soda advocate and I think this is a big push for us. It is indeed a great daytime refreshing drink, especially in summers. We drink, uh, I drink, a lot of Negronis. “I’m just speaking for myself here.”

Josie says the founders’ appreciation of gin is a bit more refined since their early bar-hopping days in London, when Margot would bring a tea bag to mask the taste of her G&T.

Founder of Papa Salt. “Anybody in the wine industry will tell you, the only thing that really matters is the juice,” says Charlie.

“Most of our socializing was around having a drink in the pub and sampling different gin and tonics,” he says. “It’s always been centered around the fun element of hanging out.”

What made them friends in the first place?

Regan quipped, “I think Josie asks herself that every day.” “Why am I still his friend?”

Now the group walks no more than 10 minutes between their L.A. homes, where they spent much of the pandemic drinking gin and running creative experiments in their sunny backyard, “with all the little test tubes of different botanicals, calling it Base Spirit.” Combined with, I don’t remember any of it in the end,” laughs Margot.

It was a tough few years in the office, but the group worked through 300 distilled botanicals before landing on their final recipe, creating 59 gin variations. Ruling over them was Regan, who was pregnant during the latter stages of the tasting, compensating for her inability to assimilate by taking notes and using her heightened sense of smell to eliminate certain aromas. Meanwhile, Charlie takes on the role of “Dad” based on his expertise in the beverage and advertising industries. His family also owned a distillery in Wisconsin, whose products were well received by the group.

“At the time I was working on a cream liqueur and I was like, ‘I can never drink another cream liqueur in my entire life,'” he says. “So I’m glad we could all agree on this category.”

They might have kept tinkering with the recipe if it weren’t for Charlie, who secretly entered the gin into the LA Spirit Awards, where Papa Salt won a platinum medal and Best Gin, Roasted Wattleseed, Pink Peppercorn, Wax Flowers. The botanical combo of hibiscus, hibiscus, citrus peel and oyster shell is designed to evoke the laid-back, beachy lifestyle Margot grew up on the Gold Coast.

But they had another VIP to impress: the “salty sea dog Australian pirate” they named Jin after they met while backpacking together in Sri Lanka. They managed to track him down several years later after spending a memorable night at his beach bar and managed to give him his gin, after which he promptly got a tattoo of their distinctive aquamarine bottle on his leg.

“He was stunned,” says Margot. “It was hilarious to approach him. She is truly a free spirit. That man’s ship has been wrecked three times.”

It was a tough few years in the office but the group worked through 300 distilled botanicals to create Papa Salt.

A modest first production run of 1200 bottles from the Lord Byron distillery in Bryan Bay, which they thought would keep their Australian customers happy for six weeks, was dealt a blow when Papa Salt sold out in less than 48 hours after launch. Went. Naturally, Margot’s involvement has helped boost sales – and although this attention has been welcomed by the group, knowing that curious wine drinkers will try it doesn’t necessarily translate to repeat customers. Yes, says Charlie.

“Anyone in the wine industry will tell you, the only thing that really matters is the juice, like, it has to be good,” he says. “Otherwise it doesn’t matter how great your branding is or whether you have a clever marketing campaign.”

Now his main concern is to meet the demand not only for the public but also for himself.

“Tom messaged me recently: I need something for Wednesday,” says Charlie. “And I thought it was a big important thing and I thought, well, I can get a courier to get on the plane (from Australia to America) with a case and it’s going to cost us a fortune, but It seems important. He’s like, no, we have a friend. “I just wanted to show off.”

“I don’t mind going to New Zealand and Australia whenever I drink,” says Regan. “That’s fine with me.”

Papa Salt Coastal Gin is available in select liquor stores, restaurants and bars from November 12th.

The best in wine and the best in botanicals.