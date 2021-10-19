will play the lead role in the film Assisted Living

She will be the protagonist of the film Assisted Living

After winning the Grammy for Best Rap Album for her 2018 album Invasion of Privacy, American rapper Cardi B, aka Belcalis Marlenis Almànzar, will make her starring debut in the film Assisted Living for Paramount Pictures described as a “comedy with an extraordinary heart “.

The film is based on an original screenplay by the writer of This Is Us, and is about the story of a petty criminal, Amber, played by Cardi B, who finds herself in a difficult situation after a robbery didn’t go according to her plans and decides to dress up as an elderly woman, taking refuge in her grandmother’s nursing home.

Cardi B film: the rapper gives herself to the cinema

After a bidding war in the spring of 2019, Paramount Pictures won the rights to the script. The film doesn’t have a director yet. The plot of the film is quite intriguing, especially for Cardi B fans, who are ready to see how the rapper fares in the lead role.

Assisted Living will be the first film in which Cardi B plays the lead role, but, for the American rap star, this isn’t a big screen debut. In 2019, in fact, Cardi, got a role together with Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Lizzo in the film The girls of Wall Street directed by Lorene Scarfaria. Here she played Diamond, a girl who is part of a group of strippers who try to rob men who frequent their club.