Will PlayStation VR2 be compatible only with PS5 or also with PS4?

Also this year, the stage of the CES hosted announcements dedicated to the latest innovations in the field of electronics. As for the videogame sector, the focus was on PlayStation VR2, but there seem to be doubts about its backwards compatibility. Will Sony’s new headset be used on PS4 systems? Let’s find out together.

During this official presentation, the peripheral was described by reference exclusively to new consoles. Having been literally called the “next generation VR system for PS5“, it is natural to believe that it will have nothing to do with the past. The reason for this limitation is probably due to the progress made on a technical level, given that the new viewer will present features too advanced even for PS4 Pro models.

Before reporting the most important, in case you want to deepen the subject, we invite you to discover the technical specifications of the PlayStation VR2 and the Sense controllers.

2000 x 2040 pixels per eye

OLED display

Refresh rate up to 120Hz

Tracking based on internal and external detection, with four integrated cameras

Eye tracking system

Approximate field of view of 110 °

In conclusion, we remind you that at the moment we do not have certainties even in terms of software, with Sony which has not confirmed whether PlayStation VR2 will be compatible with first generation VR games.