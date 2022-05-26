Entertainment

Will Poulter continues to impress fans and bulks up to play Adam Warlock – FayerWayer

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

When Will Poulter was chosen by James Gunn as the interpreter of Adam Warlock for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the actor knew that he had to go through a major physical change: stop being the skinny young man from We’re The Millers and become a muscular and athletic superhero from Marvel.

Warlock is a character that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have been waiting for since the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in 2017, and who will surely have his first appearance in volume 3.

Source link

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Netflix releases the trailer for season 3

4 mins ago

Selena Gomez conquers with amazing slit dress in New York

15 mins ago

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”: Five Memorable Moments

26 mins ago

Stranger Things 4. Who are the new actors in the series

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button