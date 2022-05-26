Will Poulter continues to impress fans and bulks up to play Adam Warlock – FayerWayer

When Will Poulter was chosen by James Gunn as the interpreter of Adam Warlock for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the actor knew that he had to go through a major physical change: stop being the skinny young man from We’re The Millers and become a muscular and athletic superhero from Marvel.

Warlock is a character that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have been waiting for since the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in 2017, and who will surely have his first appearance in volume 3.

Now 29 years old Poulter underwent a strict diet and several hours a day in the gym. to have the ideal physique to embody Adam Warlock.

Recently, some images of Will Poulter on the beach were leaked, in which his muscles can be seen. Interestingly, he is sharing the place with the actress Florence Pughwho in the MCU plays Yelena Belova and who is her friend.

The Instagram fan account willpoulterupdates shared the photos. Poulter is ready to be Adam Warlock.

What is known about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 releases on May 5, 2023 and will feature the most irreverent heroes in the galaxy: Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as the voices of Groot and Rocket respectively, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last adventure of the original team

Chukwudi Iwuji is also rumored to star as the High Evolutionary, and perhaps Chris Hemsworth will join the cast as Thor. Also, Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the MCU, will say goodbye to the Marvel Universe on the tape.

Regarding the plot, Marvel has not published anything about it, but it is very likely that everything is related to Adam Warlock and the Infinity Stones. It’s also unclear whether Warlock will be a hero or a villain.

Other rumors assure that the tape will show the origin and history of Rocket, one of the most beloved characters of the public. In addition, Guardians 3 must solve the mysterious whereabouts of Gamora, who disappears after the battle in Avengers: Endgame and is a version of the past that never met our heroes or Peter Quill.