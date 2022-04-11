Will Poulter criticizes method acting and says it should not justify the abuse of some artists

Will Poulter is one of those names that not everyone knows, but once they notice it is hard to lose sight of. The actor quickly took an important step thanks to his work in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. 50%, where he was one of the aspects that most caught the attention of critics. Over the years he has worked in various genres and played all kinds of characters, from bumbling and lovable to villains and narcissists, becoming a true talent to take note of. From this position, the actor criticized method acting and how it has served for several artists to get away with abusing others.

Method or method acting is a specific style that was born out of theater and its character studies. The idea is that the actor becomes as much as possible the character he must interpret, but this goes beyond the physical aspect, since his psychology is essential to know his emotions and motivations, and realistically react to the narrative world in which he lives. This is a commitment that not everyone can fulfill, especially since you have to live like this throughout the filming, even after the cameras stop rolling for the day.

Marlon Brando, Daniel Day-Lewis, Jared Leto, Christian Bale and Tom Hardy are just some of the names that are repeated the most when we talk about the method, but also when we talk about moments when we went too far. Some actors like Andrew Garfield, Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie or Matt Damon were trained in this way, but they are usually able to separate themselves from the character once they return home, with rare exceptions in which they get too involved and find it difficult to return to their normal character. reality.

The great problem of method performance is actually a double problem. On the one hand, the actor loses too much ground and can even suffer psychological consequences when crossing emotional or moral lines. In other words, his job ends up wiping the real person off the map. On the other side is how they act in front of others and what they can cause them. Jared Leto sent a live rat to Robbie and a bunch of condoms and sex toys to the rest of the Suicide Squad cast – 25%, while Dustin Hoffman actually hit Meryl Streep during the filming of Kramer vs. Kramer- 88% in an attempt to push her to the limit.

Some critics and analysts consider that the method is not as functional as once thought and clearer lines should be managed so as not to promote abuse within a production and so that the actor in question is not affected for life. Recently, Mads Mikkelsen openly criticized those who follow this style, saying that he found it ridiculous and pretentious, and now Will Poulter give your opinion about it. In interview with The Independent (via MovieWeb.com) the protagonist of Detroit: Conflict Zone – 94% said that the preparation of a character should not leave room for the abuse of a colleague:

When it comes to the process of an actor, whoever it is, as long as it doesn’t encroach on other people and you’re considerate, then it’s fine. But if your process creates an inhospitable environment, then to me you’ve lost sight of what’s important. Method acting shouldn’t be used as an excuse for inappropriate behavior, and it definitely has been.

Which explains Will Poulter It should definitely be taken into account, especially now that every fraction of a production is analyzed to avoid cases of abuse of any kind.

Each actor uses their resources to get closer to a character. Michael Shannon, for example, does not go to the limit of the method but he does prepare himself to approach the character, reading and researching, and finding out what the director wants. In this way, by the time he is on camera he is able to disappear into the character and the story without putting his mental health at risk. Some more only go overboard with the method when it’s really hard work, like Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog – 98%, where he kept his accent, learned to live like the lead, and didn’t take a bath for a long time. Each actor must find the best way to work, but never at the expense of his colleagues or making a production more complicated.

