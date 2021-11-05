Will Poulter, the 5 best proofs of the star of How to Speak Your Family

We will hear a lot about Will Poulter in the coming times: the actor born in 1993 has in fact been chosen by Marvel Studios as the face of Adam Warlock for the future of the franchise, but ours is certainly not a rookie, having already taken part during his still young career in more than an important production.

It was 2010, for example, when a 17-year-old Poulter made himself known to the whole world as Eustace Scrubb, cousin of the Pevensie brothers, The Chronicles of Narnia – The Voyage of the Sailing Ship, third and final transposition from the novels of CS Lewis; a few years later, in 2013, we find it in Come ti Spaccio la Famiglia, an on the road comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis.

Shortly thereafter, the Oscar-winning films arrive: 2015 is in fact the year of Revenant – Redivivo, the film by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu in which we find him as Jim Bridger, famous American explorer and adventurer; in 2019 the name of Poulter is instead among those present in the cast of Midsommar, a distressing horror with a psychological background by Ari Aster that has become a cult in a very short time: here our Will plays Mark, one of the members of the cheerful party who will find himself living a real nightmare in a Swedish village.

We close with his most famous television interpretation, namely the one in Bandersnatch, a highly criticized interactive episode of Black Mirror in which, however, Poulter still manages to make a good impression. And you, in which role did you prefer it? Let us know in the comments! A few days ago, in the meantime, Will Poulter himself said he was honored to be able to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.