Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock

After one of the second film’s five post-credits scenes in 2017, where viewers were teased with the character’s arrival, Adam Warlock will debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and according to a source of Deadline will be played by Will Poulter.

Over time, the scene in question contained in the credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 seems to have gone a bit muted, a bit muted, given the comedy of the other mid-credits. For comic book fans, the creation of Adam Warlock could be a focal point in the fight against Thanos in the two Infinity War – Endgame, given the importance it has in defeating the mad titan.

However, this was not the case and the same James Gunn he had even denied his presence in the third chapter, some time ago. However, with the production of the cinecomic increasingly imminent (the start is scheduled for this November), the details behind the realization begin to surface.

The sources of Deadline reported that the search for the actor who would play Warlock began at the end of last August. There would be many other actors to cover the role, complete with rumored Keanu Reeves a few months ago.

Loading... Advertisements

Poulter is known to the general public for projects such as The Revenant, Detroit or for his roles in other comedy films of the likes of How do I sell the family. However, the actor is also very busy on the small screen, where we saw him in the interactive episode of Black Mirror, Bandersnatch, or in the Amazon Prime Video series The Underground Railway.

Ever since his mention in the second film, fans have been waiting patiently for Adam Warlock’s arrival within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now we have a face and an actor to play the part and it will be curious to see what Will Poulter will interpret in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, expected for 2023.